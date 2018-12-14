Crawley Town head coach and players bring Christmas cheer to children's ward

Head Coach Gaby Cioffi and his assistant Nathan Rooney joined Panutche Camara, Josh Doherty and Joe Maguire on Thursday when they paid a Christmas visit to the Outwood children's ward at East Surrey Hospital near Redhill.

The players gave out Crawley Town gifts and selection boxes to the children, met their parents and the hardworking nurses and staff.

Gaby said: "As a father of two young children I know what a wonderful time Christmas is but for the children who are not well and spending time in hospital it is obviously difficult, for them and their parents.

"The children we spoke to are incredibly brave because some are suffering from serious illness. But we had a wonderful time meeting them, their parents and of course the staff and I wish them all a very Happy Christmas and New Year from all the players and everyone here at the club."