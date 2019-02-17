Crawley Town have found a great partnership in Dallison and McNerney - Alain Harper

It’s now Sunday evening, 24 hours after the game at Northampton, and have had time to reflect on the game – not all 0-0 draws are boring to watch, sadly to say, this wasn’t one of them.

Both teams in front of goal were toothless and when either team did have an opportunity they fluffed their lines and the chance went away.

Tom Dallison (Picture by Pete Norton/Getty Images)

Both defences were the reason, for the visitors the form of Joe McNerney and Tom Dallison over the past few weeks is why Crawley are starting to pick up points on the road.

They have formed a great partnership at the center of defence and Gabrielle Cioffi must be delighted that he has now found a solid paring.

Like the away matches at Swindon and Bury the whole team put in a creditable performance with only the ability up front to take the chances created – the hosts were there for the taking and had the Red Devils been able to be a bit more clinical would have come away with the three points, especially in the final minutes when Dominic Poleon was clear and cleverly cut inside the defender in the penalty area only to shoot straight at the keeper with two Crawley players waiting for a pass to put the ball into an empty net. Tom Dallison had a header cleared off the line in the first half and Glenn Morris also had some action when making a great save from Joe Powell's effort in the second period.

You can't fault the away support, at Sixfields it was again brilliant, many fans making the trip, getting behind the side from the start – it must have been nearing the 200 mark.

On the return trip on the coach, the main discussion was about the only substitute made, Josh Payne for Filipe Morais. Filipe was by far our best midfielder on the pitch and it was a surprise that he was replaced – the fans want to see the new signing Matty Willock on the pitch and may be should have replaced Panutche Camara, who wasn’t at his best for this game.

But we are not the manager, so we have to accept his choices made and support the team. All in all another point on the road, extending the away forms remarkable turnaround.

I attended with many others the Fan’s Forum last Monday evening with the Club Management and Directors. It was a very frank and open discussion with supporters asking some awkward questions on both the playing side and the running of the club – all questions were answered and they took the criticism well, with a bit of humour throw in.

Both the club and supporters are openly concerned at the current position we find ourselves in, but they are confident that we will still be a league club next season. Let’s hope so, we are still looking over our shoulder though.

Saturday we have the visit of Sol Campbell’s Macclesfield Town, who have been struggling over the season but recently have been picking up some valuable points both at home and on their travels – it’s a game the Red Devils need to take all the points to help them keep clear of the bottom teams.

