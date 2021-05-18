The defender, along with Stuart Nelson, Joe McNerney, Josh Doherty, Mark Wright and Tarryn Allarakhia have all been released from the club.

In a statement posted on Twitter, Sesay said: "Unfortunately my time at the club has come to an end.

"(I) want to start off by saying a big thank you to all my teammates, coaches and all the staff throughout my time here but (also) a massive thank you to all the fans!

"You've embraced me as one of your own from the start and for that I'm truly grateful.

"It's only been three years but (it) feels like a lifetime with all the ups and downs we've been through together.

"Crawley Town has become part of me now and I'll always be a lifelong fan and (I will) keep checking up on you.

"I came here as a teenager and (am) now leaving as an adult and having the opportunity to put on that red shirt was more than a privilege.

David Sesay in action for Crawley Town in their Carabao Cup third round clash with Stoke City in 2019. Picture by Phil Westlake

"(I) wish nothing nothing but success for the future, until we meet again #townteamtogether."

Sesay joined Crawley Town on a two-year contract in 2018 after impressing manager Harry Kewell in pre-season.

The defender went on to make 70 appearances in all competitions during his three-year spell at The People's Pension Stadium.