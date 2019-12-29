Crawley Town goalscorer Ashley Nadesan on Grimsby Town draw

Ashley Nadesan said to come away from Grimsby Town with a poitn 'was good'

Nadesan replied to the Jake Hessenthaler's secondd minute opener to secure another good point for the Reds.

The striker said: "We got off to a sluggish start and that wasn’t the game plan.

"We wanted to stay in it as long as we could and try and nick a goal. It’s a tough place to come, they have been struggling pretty much like us but to come away with a point was good.

"We had a good 20 minutes spell of keeping hold of the ball and as soon as we kept it on the deck we created a lot of chances. And for once Nathan put me through and I’ve scored."

It's been a tough Christmas period for the Reds with trips to Oldham and Grimsby already and another to Colchester on New Year's Day.

Nadesan said: "It's been very tough, I don’t think there has been much rotation in the squad. The players [on the bench] are eager to get out there but the players who have the shirts are holding on to them.

"Tthe games come thick and fast with not many training days between them so it’s hard coming here to put in a performance but I felt we have done that in the last few games."

Nadesan is starting to form a decent partnership with Ollie Palmer and he believes it can only get better. He said: "I didn’t get off to the best start with the injury, I’ve come back and got injured again, then there was the change of management so I have had to bide my time.

"But I feel like me and Ollie have a good partnership and the more we play together the better. He scored last game, I scored this game hopefully that will carry on and we can get some more points."

It's Colchester United next away on New Year's Day. Nadesan said: "We need to get our own back on them for knocking us out of the Carabao Cup. We have had some good games against them, we beat them, they have beaten us. Hopefully we can start putting it right and move up the table."

Thirty eight Reds fans made the long journey to Grimsby and Nadesain was very grateful for the support.

He said: "Great effort. They are the reason we play. For us it’s four hours but for them it could be longer. So grateful to them especially at Christmas because they could be spending it with their families but they are watching us."