Crawley Town goalkeeper Glenn Morris: 'We can build on Yeovil win at Exeter City'

Crawley Town goalkeeper Glenn Morris says Reds still have more work to do to get over the finishing line to stay up.



Their 1-0 away victory against relegation rivals Yeovil Town opened up a welcome nine-point cushion between them and the relegation zone.

But with four matches still to play and 12 points on offer to all teams, they still need to pick up some more points from their last four games to be mathematically safe.

Morris played a big part in Reds’ win with a series of great saves at the end of the game to preserve a clean sheet.

Speaking to the club's website www.crawleytownfc.com: “It’s brilliant; it’s been a hard few weeks for the club.



“When you see the gap we’ve got now, it takes the weight off the next few games.



“We’ve still got a job to do but it’s a big win.



“Everyone just did their job and knew we had to get three points no matter what.



“I’m so happy for everyone involved.”



Morris thanked the fans and was delighted to be able to reward them with a rare away victory.

He said: “I can’t thank them enough: a lot of them have come a long way and we haven’t had the best of results away from home.

“At the end of the game it was the lift we needed; they kept us going.”

On Good Friday Reds return to the west country to face seventh-placed play-off challengers Exeter City.

They then return to the People’s Pension Stadium on Bank Holiday Monday, April 22 for a home match against bottom of the table Notts County.

Morris said: “It’s another tough one but hopefully we can go to play more freely.

“We’ve not mathematically safe so we need to go and do a job.

“After Yeovil and the last few weeks when we’ve played well but lost, I am confident we can build on this.”

