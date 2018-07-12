Young set to appear for Crawley Town at Norwich

Crawley Town defender Lewis Young is expected to make his first pre-season appearance today when Reds travel to Championship club Norwich City for their second pre-season friendly.

Young was given special leave from pre-season training to watch his brother Ashley play for England in the World Cup in Russia.

Young was in Moscow last night watching England’s 2-1 extra-time defeat in the semi-final against Croatia.

Today’s match takes place behind closed doors at Norwich’s training ground, kick-off 4.30pm.

Reds will take a squad of 20 players to Norwich City today to play their second pre-season friendly at the Championship club’s Colney training ground, kick off 4.30pm.

Reds are taking a squad of 20 which will include several trialists.

On Saturday Harry Kewell’s side lost 4-2 to a strong Fulham squad at their training ground at Motspur Park.

Kewell hopes his players will earn from competing aginst higher rated opposition furing the pre-season campaign.

He said: “I know some of our fans are questioning why we are playing all our friendlies against higher-ranked opposition but, as I reiterated after Saturday’s game, good sides give you harder tests both collectively and individually and that gives us an opportunity to learn and hopefully improve.

“It’s all about working towards August 4 - the first League game, that’s the goal.”