Yeovil 1 Crawley 2: Reds enjoy Happy New Year in Somerset despite drone delay

Crawley Town gained their third win in four matches over the festive season when goals by Mark Randall and Thomas Verheydt clinched a 2-1 win at nine-man Yeovil.

Play was held up during the second half for the most unusual of reasons when a drone was spotted flying above the pitch.

Thomas Verheydt. Picture by PW Sporting Photography SUS-170830-145954001

The Glovers took the lead in the first half through Sam Surridge in the 18th minute.

But the home side suffered a double set-back when Connor Smith and then Omar Sowunmi were sent-off before half-time.

Reds recovered to level level terms when Randall scored a 45th minute equaliser.

Crawley sealed victory in the 87th minute with a headed goal by Verheydt just minutes after coming on in place of Josh Yorwerth.

Harry Kewell made two changes to the side which beat Stevenage with skipper Jimmy Smith returning from a three-match ban.

He took the place of Josh Payne, who was serving a ban after being sent-off on Saturday and Cedric Evina in place of Josh Doherty.

Yorwerth cleared a goalbound attempt off the line while Glenn Morris continued his great form with an early save to prevent Jake Gray from lifting a ball over his head.

The home side took the lead in the 18th minute when Surridge fired past Glenn Morris from the back post.

A minute before they had gone close through Otis Khan who lifted a free-kick over the bar.

Yeovil were reduced to ten men after 37 minutes when Connor Smith was shown a yellow card for a challenge on Yorwerth, having already been booked earlier.

Crawley equalised moments before half-time when Randall volleyed in Roberts’ cross into the far corner of the net.

Yeovil suffered another blow in the 47th minute when Sowunmi was sent-off for bringing down Roberts, reducing the home side to nine men.

Enzio Boldewijn fired a shot from a tight angle which ‘keeper Artur Krysiak tipped over the bar.

Randall went close in the second half with a volley after Lewis Young supplied.

Kewell signalled his intent to go for all three points by bringing on striker Verheydt in place of Yorwerth with 17 minutes to go.

But the final flourish was interrupted when a drone was spotted over the pitch and referee Brett Huxtable ordered all the players to leave the pitch, holding up play for 11 minutes.

Finally, when the players returned, Reds took all three points when 14 minutes after coming off the bench Verheydt got on the end of a Smith cross and headed their second goal to record nine points out of 12 from a busy ten days.

Goalkeeper Glenn Morris made sure of victory with a customary vital last-minute save to deny Tom James.

Crawley Town: Morris, Boldewijn, Evina (Sanoh 61), Smith (capt), Lelan (Meite 38), Young, Connolly, Roberts, Randall, Yorwerth (Verheydt 73), Bulman

Unused subs: Mersin, Doherty, Clifford, McNerney

Yeovil: Krysiak, N.Smith (capt), Worthington, Khan (Mugabi 45), C.Smith, Gray, Dickson, Surridge (Zoko 82), Sowunmi, James, Olomola (Green 76)

Unused subs: Maddison, Davies, Nelson, Santos

Referee: Brett Huxtable (Devon)

Attendance: 2,635 (away 92)