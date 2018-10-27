Tranmere Rovers 5 Crawley Town 1: Reds suffer humbling fourth away defeat in a row

Crawley Town suffered their fourth successive away defeat as they were crushed 5-1 by Tranmere Rovers.

Eastbourne born James Norwood scored a brace and there were further goals for Connor Jennings, Adam Buxton from the penalty spot and Paul Mullin.

Ollie Palmer scored a consolation goal for Crawley in the 65th minute when they were were already trailing 5-0.

Head coach Gabriele Cioffi made just one change to the side which drew 1-1 with Exeter City on Monday with Dannie Bulman replacing the suspended Josh Payne.

Bondz N’Gala and Mark Randall were both also unavailable through suspension.

Jennings smashed the home side into the lead after 24 minutes from six yards after Manny Monthe nodded down Ollie Banks’ cross.

Reds’ best chance of the first half came from a free-kick taken by Felipe Morais which was brilliantly tipped over the bar by ‘keeper Scott Davies.

Reds got into a a good position when Palmer played in Panutche Camara, but the pacey attacker was unable to get a shot in.

George Francomb was then denied by ‘keeper Scott Davies with a fine save.

Tranmere went into half-time leading 2-0 after a fine goal by former Eastbourne Town player Norwood who placed into the bottom corner of the net.

The home side’s third goal came eight minutes into the second half when Norwood headed Banks’ corner into the net.

Tranmere went 4-0 up from the penalty spot just before the hour mark scored by Buxton after ‘keeper Glenn Morris brought down Norwood.

They then added a fifth two minutes later when Mullin curled a shot into the top corner of the net from the edge of the box.

Reds pulled a goal back on 64 minutes through a shot from six yards by Palmer.

Crawley had chances to score a second as Lewis Young found Palmer, but he could not get a good connection, then Palmer headed a Morais free-kick wide.

Tranmere almost made it 6-1 when Buston’s free-kick dipped wide of the post, then Morris made two late saves.

Substitute Ashley Nathaniel-George had a shot from long-range which was well-held by Davies as Reds’ 74 travelling fans faced a long journey home.

Crawley Town: Morris, Young, Connolly, Palmer, Gambin, Francomb (Doherty 62), Maguire, Vincelot, Bulman (Nathaniel-George 58), Morais (capt), Camara (Allarakhia 76)

Subs: Mersin, McNerney, Poleon

Tranmere Rovers: Davies, Buxton, McNulty (capt), Monthe, Mullin (Gilmour 75), Norwood, Jennings, McCullough, Caprice, Banks, Cole (Smith 83)

Subs: George, Sutton, Harris, Motley-Henry, Williams

Referee: Tom Nield (West Yorkshire)

Attendance: 5,445 (74 away)