Sergio Torres documentary film gets go-ahead

Crawley Town legend Sergio Torres has raised the money he was looking for to make a film about his life.

He wants to tell the story of how he followed his dream and left working at his Dad’s brick factory in Argentina to come to England to try to make it as a professional footballer.

An appeal he launched through a crowd-funding website has raised more £10,000 to help with the costs of the project which will be called The Unknown Torres.

In 2013, he co-authored a book with Juan Manuel Lopez – The Sergio Torres Story: From The Brick Factory to Old Trafford.

Torres was approached by Dutch documentary maker Jasper Spanjaart to turn his story into a film.

Crawley Town fans remember him fondly for being a member of Steve Evans’ double promotion-winning team which helped them win the Conference with a record number of points in 2011.

In the same year Reds went on the first of two historic FA Cup runs which included Torres scoring the last minute winner to beat Championship side Derby County.

They then went on to play Sir Alex Ferguson’s Manchester United in front of a crowd of 76,000 at Old Trafford and watched by a TV audience around the world.

Torres said: “I would love to do this documentary to tell people it doesn’t matter how many set-backs you have in life, how many times people say you aren’t good enough, if you believe in your own ability and you work hard, you’ve got a very good chance of achieving your dreams.

“Since I was a kid all I wanted to do was to play football.

“I was 24-years-old when I signed my first pro’ contract and that was probably the happiest day of my life.

“That’s what I want to do, to tell people it’s good to have dreams and believe in yourself.”

When the fundraising target was reached Torres Tweeted: “Thank you so much to everybody who helped us along the way, #TheUnknownTorres is happening, we just reached our target. I can’t wait to tell my story!! Muchas muchas gracias”