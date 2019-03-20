Selim: ‘The Crewe result was down to the officials’

Crawley Town director of football Selim Gaygusuz has blamed Reds’ shocking 6-1 defeat at Crewe Alexandra on the officials.

Fans were distraught how easily Gabriele Cioffi’s side folded after conceding an equaliser.

Reds conceded a disastrous four goals in seven minutes which became five goals in 11 minutes as Crewe recovered in what was a remarkable turnaround in fortunes following Ollie Palmer’s opening goal.

But this was not the players’ fault, according to Gaygusuz.

He said: “It was the same fourth official we had at the Northampton Town game (on December 8) when Ollie Palmer was sent-off.

“Their first goal was a handball which happened right in front of the official but he allowed play to carry on.

“Another goal was offside and one was an own goal, which was unlucky.

“I will not tolerate decisions like this.

“I don’t blame the ref for all six goals, but our players were still arguing with the referee when they scored again.

“They were not ready - they could not understand why the goal was allowed to stand.”

Gaygusuz had sympathy for the club’s employees as this was not the first time decisions have proved costly for Crawley Town this season.

The Reds boss is still furious over Palmer’s previous sending-off for an elbowing offence at the People’s Pension Stadium against Northampton in December which led to the top scorer serving a lengthy six-match ban.

He said: “I feel sorry for the staff - referees have made so many mistakes this season and it’s out of order.

“(Owner) Mr Eren pays out money from his own pocket.”

Gaygusuz also highlighted inconsistencies in last weekend’s decisions, with Ibrahim Meite being sent-off for elbowing, while the opponent who carried out a two-footed tackle on Meite which he retaliated for only received a yellow card.

“It was very upsetting. This was not fair.”

Gaygusuz admitted Crewe rose to the occasion.

“Crewe are a good team, so it was not all down to the ref.”

The Crawley director promises Reds there will be no repeat of their 6-1 form when they host League 2 leaders Lincoln City at the People’s Pension Stadium on Saturday.

Reds beat the Imps 1-0 in the away fixture in September which came the day after Gabriele Cioffi was appointed head coach, with players Filipe Morais and Jimmy Smith in temporary charge of the team.

Gaygusuz said: “We were the first team this season to beat them and we will be out to do the double!

“I always have full confidence in the players and I am sure it will be a good performance.”