Reds hoping for biggest crowd for three years

Crawley Town are aiming to beat last year’s figure of 4,255 for their Pay What You Can Day on Easter Monday.

Fans will be able to pay any price they like above £1 to watch them take on play-off contenders Swindon Town.

Crawley Town fans watching the recent Pay What You Can match against Hartlepool. Picture by Phil Westlake

Ticket sales are booming and on Tuesday had already reached 3,306.

Tickets are on sale from the box office until 4.30pm tomorrow (Thursday).

The West Stand is already sold out but there is good availability in the South Terrace and East Stand.

Around 1,000 Swindon fans are expected, so it should be a good atmosphere.

Crawley-based KC’s Dance will be performing before kick-off and again at half-time.

Operations director Kelly Derham said: “We’re delighted with the response so far to Pay What You Can but we are hoping for our biggest crowd for three years.

“Our advice to supporters who want to come is to buy their tickets in advance.

“It may well be that we will have tickets on sale on Monday, but if that is the case we will be extremely busy so to avoid queues we’d ask everyone to buy before Monday.

“We are open today (Wednesday) and on Thursday from 9am-4.30pm and you can buy have up to six tickets.

“This is our opportunity to showcase football at Crawley to those who may not have been here before.

“We are a family-friendly club and some of the football Harry Kewell and his team have been playing this season has been great to watch.

“We want everyone who comes on Monday to enjoy the experience and hopefully decide that they want to watch us on a more regular basis in the future.”