Portsmouth loanee nearly ended up in Italy - League 1 and 2 news

Josh Maja says the reason he left Sunderland is because he feels he’d get more opportunities abroad.

Maja, the Black Cats’ top scorer this season, left the club last month for Ligue 1 side Bordeaux, ending a protracted contract saga.

“I just felt I’d get more opportunities abroad, so that was the main reason I left,” he told AFP.

“And I thought in France, at Bordeaux, I’d get an opportunity to make a name for myself and go from there.

“I’m around probably the biggest names in world football, so that is just a blessing. I’m grateful.”

Portsmouth loanee Viv Solomon-Otabor has revealed he almost signed for Palermo on deadline day.

The midfielder joined Pompey on the final day of the window, however a move to Italy was firmly on the cards before it fell through.

“It was very true - I could have gone to Palermo,” admitted the 23-year-old. “It’s a massive club in Italy and I was open to going.

“Portsmouth is a massive club as well, though, and they’ve had big players here, so I’m happy to be here.”

Former Newcastle United defender David Edgar will learn in the next 48 hours whether he has earned a short-term deal at Bradford City.

The 31-year-old has been training with the Bantams since the beginning of the month having previously been on trial at Sunderland and Carlisle United.

“We’ll wait and see over the next 48 hours and see how he is,” Hopkin told the Telegraph and Argus.

“If it doesn’t materialise, then I’ve still got plenty of cover here and players I feel are good enough to see us through to the end of the season.”

Meanwhile, ex-Nottingham Forest midfielder Lewis McGugan is no longer training with the club.

Folkestone Invicta defender Finn O’Mara has opened up on his four-day trial with Fleetwood Town.

O’Mara, previously on the books at Gillingham, moved to the Isthmian League Premier side last year, where his performances caught Town’s eye.

And despite not earning a deal to return to full-time football, O’Mara says Fleetwood were impressed with how he’d performed and that they’d keep an eye out for him in the future.

Several Championship and League One clubs are lining up moves for Bury defender Adam Thompson this summer, according to HITC Sport.

The 26-year-old will be entering the final year of his contract at The Shakers this summer and his suitors are actively monitoring his situation at Gigg Lane.

Bolton Wanderers and Rotherham United as well as League One hopefuls Peterborough and Charlton have been making regular checks on the stopper this season.