Palmer can’t wait to get started for Crawley

By Matt Pole

Crawley Town’s new centre forward Ollie Palmer is champing at the bit to get the Reds’ League Two campaign underway.

Speaking after Crawley’s 1-1 friendly draw with Belgium’s KSV Roeselare, Palmer couldn’t wait to play competitive football.

He said: “I can’t wait, none of us can wait. You can see we want to get our teeth stuck in, it’s what we’ve been working on for the last five weeks.

“It’s been a tough summer, a tough pre-season.

“That’s what it comes down to is the league, that’s the main aim this season.”

Crawley begin their league campaign with a trip to Gloucestershire as they come up against Cheltenham Town.

The ex-Bradford man felt that the Robins will pose a stiff opening day test.

He said: “It would be nice (to win) but it’s not the be all and end all.

“You’re not going to get relegated if you lose the first game of the season and you’re not going to get promoted if you win the first game of the season but of course it would be nice, and there would be a real good feel around the place.”