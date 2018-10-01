Ollie Palmer says Crawley will go to beat Harry Kewell's Notts County 'like any other game'

Crawley Town travel to face former boss Harry Kewell's Notts County tonight (Tuesday) but Reds striker Ollie Palmer said it will be just like any other away game.

Speaking after Saturday's 3-1 win over Yeovil — Crawley's fourth win in all competitions since Kewell's departure — Palmer said there will be no hard feelings coming up against the Australian, who comes into the game on the back of his first win as the Magpies’ boss.

Former Crawley boss Harry Kewell is now in charge of Notts County

When asked what the team's feelings are, going into a game against the manager who signed him in the summer, Palmer said: "None. I’ve played against old team mates and managers loads of times.

"You can’t take anything personally. We will go there to win like any other game."

Palmer said the new boss Gabriele Cioffi is different in terms of his 'footballing style and personality' but stressed that both managers were 'fantastic' to him personally.

He added: “Everyone is different.

"Harry was fantastic with me and it was good whilst he was here but the new manager has come in and he’s been fantastic with me as well.

"He’s different. He’s made me feel welcome, I’m really enjoying it.”

