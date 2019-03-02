MK Dons 1 Crawley Town 0: Reds suffer narrow defeat on the road at promotion-chasers

Crawley Town suffered a 1-0 defeat at promotion-chasers MK Dons in a game which could have easily have gone the other way.

In a match which Reds probably had the better chances to score, MK Dons sealed their fourth successive victory with a 41st minute goal by Kieran Agard.

Crawley Town FC v MK Dons. Pic Steve Robards SR1829241 SUS-180511-112334001

Reds made two chances to the side which drew 1-1 with Macclesfield last week with Panutche Camara and Reece Grego-Cox replacing Dominic Poleon and Josh Payne.

Coach Craig Brewster returned to the management team working with head coach Gabriele Cioffi and assistant Nathan Rooney, following his appointment on Friday.

Reds went close to scoring twice in the first half. hour when firstly George Francomb curled a shot against the crossbar.

Then Ollie Palmer flicked a cross by Lewis Young inches wide and the ball went into the side-netting.

MK did not create many chances in the first half one of the few being when Jake Hesketh forced Glenn Morris into making a good save.

Dannie Bulman volleyed an effort for Crawley over the bar from Francomb’s corner.

But MK went into the break with the lead when four minutes before half-time Bulman left a long ball by goalkeeper Stuart Moore and allowed the ball to go to Agard who ran through and netted a comfortable finish.

Reds went back on the fornt foot at the start of the second half when Palmer found himself in a one-on-one with Moore but fired the ball straight at the ‘keeper.

Francomb ended a goalmouth scramble but driving a shot wide.

Reds’ fans heartbeats sped fast from another defensive mix-up when Joe McNerney played the ball back for Morris, who was not where he was expecting him and the ball rolled narrowly wide of his own goal.

Grego-Cox played in Matty Willock for a chance on goal but his shot flew off-target.

Cioffi replaced Willock with Ashley-Nathaniel George for the last 25 minutes and he nearly created a good effort with a run into the box, but his final ball could not be reached by either Palmer or Grego-Cox.

Cioffi received a yellow card for protesting when the referee frustatingly stopped play for a foul in Crawley’s half, just as Grego-Cox was through on goal.

Poleon came on for the last few minutes for Grego-Cox as Reds’ trip to Stadium ended in defeat.

Crawley Town: Morris, Young, McNerney, Grego-Cox, Palmer, Francomb, Dallison, Sesay, Willock, Bulman (capt), Camara

Subs: Mersin, Payne, Poleon, Nathaniel-George, Maguire, N’Gala

MK Dons: Moore, Lewington (capt), Walsh, Cisse, Gilbey, Aneke, Hesketh, Agard, Martin, McGrandles, Brittain.

Subs: Nicholls, Watson, Simpson, Wheeler, Houghton, Harley, Walker

Referee: Thomas Bramall

Attendance: 6,889 (246 away)