Mixed feelings for Kewell following Crawley draw

Crawley Town head coach Harry Kewell admitted to having a 'mix of emotions' after his side were held to a home League 2 draw by struggling Morecambe this afternoon.

Substitute Callum Lang's 91st-minute strike put Shrimps on their way to just a fourth away win of the campaign, before Charlton Athletic loanee Karlan Ahearne-Grant netted three minutes later to salvage a point for Crawley as it ended 1-1 at the Checkatrade Stadium.

Reds wasted a number of opportunities prior to Lang firing Morecambe in front.

Crawley - just as they did in the Sussex Senior Cup semi-final win over Saltdean United on Tuesday - started without a recognised striker with Mark Randall employed in a 'false nine' position.

Given the chances Reds created, Kewell - whose team dropped a place to 12th in the standings, now five points off Coventry City in the final play-off place - felt they should have taken all three points.

He said: " I was happy we got back in it but ultimately disappointed that we did not win the game.

"It was just one of those days but I was disappointed to have given a goal away. It was a really cheap, sloppy goal to have given away.

"Full credit to my team to still get back and play the way they did, sticking to the plan for the whole match.

"With the chances that we created, I felt it was working (the change in system).

"Morecambe are a very difficult team, I watched them prior to this match. One of the games I saw (when they played Luton) they deserved something from that game.

"They're a team that can go away and cause anyone problems. I wanted the three points because I'm greedy, I felt we deserved them but I'm sure Jim (Bentley; Morecambe manager) would be saying the exact same thing."