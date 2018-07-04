Midfielder leaves Crawley for League Two rivals

Enzio Boldewijn has left Crawley Town and signed for Notts County for an undisclosed six-figure fee.

The Dutch midfielder joined Reds in 2015 and went on to make 101 appearances and score 16 goals.

Reds director of football Selim Gaygusuz told the club website: “Enzio has decided to look for a new challenge and we wish him all the best for the future and thank him for his services to Crawley Town. I can assure our loyal supporters that we are working hard to bring in players who will add to the existing squad.”

The club said everyone wished Boldewijn all the best for the future

Harry wants more

Reds star's deal extended