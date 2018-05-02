Mansfield Town boss David Flitcroft rates Harry Kewell as being a ‘top performer’ and praises Crawley Town

Crawley Town’s head coach Harry Kewell and the team itself has been praised by the manager of Reds’ next opponents, Mansfield Town’s David Flitcroft.

The Stags lie three points off the play-off places and will be looking to make sure of taking three points from the game while hoping Morecambe can do them a favour.

He does not see the visiting Reds as being easy opponents though and praised their style of play.

Flitcroft said: “Crawley are of the better football teams in the league.

“You look at the teams that have gone up and the teams in the play-offs and they are strong teams - robust and quite direct.

“But Crawley have tried to do it a different way. They move the ball around the pitch really well to create opportunities from different angles.

“They’ve just been on a poor run. There seems to be some uncertainty at the club that I just can’t put my finger on as it’s a club that January/February time I thought was going to threaten the top-seven.

“Their manager has been a top performer and he’s come and got his hands dirty in a difficult league. They will want to finish on a high themselves.”

Mansfield boss Flitcroft has ordered his players to ‘take care of business’ on Saturday while hoping on Morecambe doing him a favour for the second time in his managerial career.

Mansfield go into Saturday’s huge home clash with struggling Crawley Town three points adrift of the play-offs, but a win coupled with a defeat for either Lincoln City at home to Yeovil or Coventry City by Morecambe would see Stags steal back in there at the death.