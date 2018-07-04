Lewis Young signs contract extension at Crawley Town

Crawley Town player Lewis Young has signed a new contract which will run until the end of the 2019-20 season.

Head coach Harry Kewell said: “We’re delighted that Youngy is on board for the next two seasons. He’s a great professional and very popular with our fans.

“I like to think he improved last season. We got him to play a slightly different role which he adapted really well to and, of course, he’s now a goalscorer as well!

“Hopefully with his experience he can help us push on next season and beyond and I’m pleased he is going to be part of what we’re trying to achieve.”

The defender/wing-back, who is aged 28, is one of the longest-serving members of the squad, having joined Reds in 2015.

He has since played 173 league and cup games for the club, scoring three goals.