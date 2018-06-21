League Two fixtures 2018/19: Crawley Town’s full list

Who will Crawley Town be playing next season?

Here is Crawley Town’s full fixture list:

August 2018

04/08/2018 15:00 Cheltenham Town (a)

11/08/2018 15:00 Stevenage (h)

13/08/2018 19.45 EFL Cup Bristol Rovers (a)

18/08/2018 15:00 Port Vale (a)

21/08/2018 19:45 Swindon Town (h)

25/08/2018 15:00 Bury (h)

September 2018

01/09/2018 15:00 Oldham Athletic (a)

08/09/2018 15.00 Lincoln City (a)

15/09/2018 15.00 Morecambe (h)

22/09/2018 15.00 Forest Green Rovers (a)

29/09/2018 15.00 Yeovil Town (h)

October 2018

02/10/2018 19.45 Notts County (a)

06/10/2018 15.00 Cambridge United (h)

13/10/2018 15.00 Colchester United (a)

20/10/2018 15.00 Newport County (h)

23/10/2018 19.45 Exeter City (h)

27/10/2018 15.00 Tranmere Rovers (a)

November 2018

03/11/2018 15.00 Milton Keynes Dons (h)

17/11/2018 15.00 Grimsby Town (a)

24/11/2018 15.00 Crewe Alexandra (h)

27/11/2018 19.45 Mansfield Town (a)

December 2018

08/12/2018 15.00 Northampton Town (h)

15/12/2018 15.00 Macclesfield Town (a)

22/12/2018 15.00 Carlisle United (h)

26/12/2018 15.00 Cambridge United (a)

29/12/2018 15.00 Newport County (a)

January 2019

01/01/2019 15.00 Colchester United (h)

05/01/2019 15.00 Cheltenham Town (h)

12/01/2019 15.00 Stevenage (a)

19/01/2019 15.00 Port Vale (h)

26/01/2019 15.00 Swindon Town (a)

February 2019

02/02/2019 15.00 Bury (a)

09/02/2019 15.00 Oldham Athletic (h)

16/02/2019 15.00 Northampton Town (a)

23/02/2019 15.00 Macclesfield Town (h)

March 2019

02/03/2019 15.00 Milton Keynes Dons (a)

09/03/2019 15.00 Grimsby Town (h)

12/03/2019 19.45 Mansfield Town (h)

16/03/2019 15.00 Crewe Alexandra (a)

23/03/2019 15.00 Lincoln City (h)

30/03/2019 15.00 Morecambe (a)

April 2019

06/04/2019 15.00 Forest Green Rovers (h)

13/04/2019 15.00 Yeovil Town (a)

19/04/2019 15.00 Exeter City (a)

22/04/2019 15.00 Notts County (h)

27/04/2019 15.00 Carlisle United (a)

May 2019

04/05/2019 15.00 Tranmere Rovers (h)