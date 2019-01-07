League 2 clubs interested in signing former West Ham midfielder Josh Payne in transfer window

A number of clubs are interested in signing Crawley Town midfielder Josh Payne during the January transfer window.

According to Twitter page EFL Hub @efl_hub League 2 teams Cheltenham Town and Port Vale are among those in the race to recruit the former West Ham player.

Payne has made 64 league appearances for Reds since joining in July 2016 and has scored seven goals.

