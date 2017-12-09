Kewell hails dominant display

Crawley Town head coach Harry Kewell toasted a dominant display after his side made it three League 2 matches without defeat this afternoon.

Substitutes Joe McNerney and Ibrahim Meite both netted as Reds sealed a 2-0 triumph over play-off hopefuls Mansfield Town at the Checkatrade Stadium.

It was a second home win league in succession for Crawley - something which they hadn't managed since January before the win over Stags - and Kewell felt they fully deserved all three points.

He said: "These players understand what is asked of them, when they work hard these are the rewards they get. We must enjoy moments like these because we were dominant in the game.

"It's been a period of change, we're not the final product, we're still working. If you put a final product on it you are never going to reach your full potential."

A minute's applause was held in honour of former head coach Dermot Drummy prior to kick-off. It was Reds' first league home game since Drummy died last month and one Kewell admitted everyone wanted to win for him.

He added: "It was important that the boys put in a good performance for Dermot (Drummy). A lot of the players knew him, loved him and this was the perfect way."