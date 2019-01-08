Is Portsmouth’s Danny Rose about to join Crawley Town?

Crawley Town could be about to sign Portsmouth’s Danny Rose on loan.

It is being reported on twitter pages League 2 transfer hub @League2TransferHub and Transfer News Live @LiveTransferNew he is about to join Reds and Portsmouth have revealed the player is going to leave the club.

However he has been earmarked for a Pompey farewell appearance.

The midfielder is to face Southend in the Checkatrade Trophy.

Rose has been pressed into action for tonight’s Roots Hall encounter (7.45pm) following the departure of Ben Thompson, with Ben Close injured and Tom Naylor rested.

The League Two title-winner has started all four of Pompey’s previous fixtures in the much-maligned competition this season.

Yet, with Kenny Jackett’s permission, Rose has been seeking a January transfer switch in search of regular football.

Before any exit can be sealed, however, he has been served with a Blues swansong.

Jackett said: “Danny will be playing against Southend. We will see in terms of what happens with him after that.

“He will be looking to get out and play and it has been tough for him to break into our team so far. Those type of lads have been on the fringe of it, but have played well in the Checkatrade and will be around again tonight.

“I can’t speak for Dannay, but leaving is something I have said to him, it could be a possibility if he wants to go.

“It could be a possibility that tonight is his last game (for Pompey) if he wants to go and further his career elsewhere.a

“So far it has been the likes of Rose and Burgess that have played in these (Checkatrade) games.

“We have been able to put out a good mix of some senior players and one or two promising youngsters we can look at.”