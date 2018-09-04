Harry Kewell thanks Crawley Town at his first Notts County press conference

Harry Kewell began his first press conference by thanking Crawley Town for giving his opportunity to manage an EFL first team.

The former Liverpool and Australia winger wished Reds good luck for the season and revealed Notts County’s good facilities and ambition were key to attracting him to take the new job.

He said: “I’d like to thank Crawley first and foremost for giving me the opportunity in managing career.

“I wish them all the best for the season and I wish all the fans and the players the best as well.

“I’m excited about this challenge. When the opportunity came up, the ambitions the chairman (Alan Hardy) was telling me excited me.

“He’s brought me in to change things up and bring a new kind of freedom to the players. That’s what I’m here to do and I’m excited about the challenge.”

Kewell revealed he has always thought about football and enjoys coaching even more than playing.

“Now I feel the hard work I’ve done at Crawley has paid off as people can see what I’m capable of doing.

“I know I’ve got a long way to go and I’m learning every day and I want to learn.

“I’m proud Notts County have seen something in me.”

Kewell revealed what tempted him to change clubs to lead the Magpies.

“It’s a beautiful stadium, it holds 20,000 people. The facilities here are excellent. The people here are fantastic.

“It’s the oldest professional club in the world and that means something. For me to be able to be part of it, I’m excited. I’m here to work and I’m here to bring the team back up to where it should be.”

Chairman Alan Hardy outlined why he offered the job to Kewell, ahving had a thorough selection process.

He said: “What I was looking for was a manager who is also an outstanding coach.

“When it comes to coaching, he’s at a different level to anyone else I interviewed.

“I am not all concerned we are bottom of the league. We have played five games and have a long way to go.

“What impressed me within 20 minutes of meeting Harry is that he’s after a project, to set down roots, he wants to stay with the club take a club on journey like Bournemouth and build something.

“We’ve got a plan, we have a journey to go on and Harry’s going to deliver it for us.”

Kewell is excited with the players he has at his disposal in his squad, some of whom have worked with him at Crawley and some were targets he tried to sign.

“I was devastated I lost Enzio (Boldewijn), I actually went for Kane Hemmings but lost out, I spoke to Nathan Thomas who I was unlucky not to get.

“And I have the experience of Jon Stead and the experience David Vaughan who the younger players are learning from.

“I am pleased to be able to bring Rob Milsom back to the club where he has delivered at the highest level.

“I have been here before, at Crawley I was in the same position. Hadn’t won, a lot of people were throwing questions at me and my ideas wouldn’t work in League 2.

“This was rubbish. I believe the players all want to improve and get to a higher level, and why not?

“I have one or two players that know me from my previous club if they don’t do it, they’re out. It’s my way or the highway. There’s no excuses, if people keep their position we will do well.

“I will have my doubters but I love pressure, I thrive on pressure, I want the players to have it as it will drive them to another level.

“Be ready because it’s going to start rocking here.”

