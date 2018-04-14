Harry Kewell frustrated after Crawley Town ‘cause their own problems’ in their defeat by Coventry

Crawley Town head coach Harry Kewell was frustrated after his overly ‘relaxed’ side ‘created their own problems’ in their 2-1 defeat against Coventry City.

A brace by Jordan Ponticelli gave the Sky Blues victory against the Reds, who without a win at home since February.

Kewell believes sloppiness is the problem for his side at the moment.

He said: “For 25 minutes (in the first half), they couldn’t get near us but we played some silly passes which gave them opportunities.

“We felt relaxed but too relaxed.

“They are not a difficult team to play against and they weren’t really causing us problems.

“We had good chances to go in front but we didn’t take them and if you can’t take them, you always leave yourself vulnerable.

“We caused our own problems.

“I don’t think they tore us open which is a positive but we still need to work on the ugly side of football.”

Kewell was also bemused by some key decisions made by the referee.

He added: “I thought the referee was poor today and it gave them (Coventry) the start.

“He pulled us up for a foul, which wasn’t a foul, and then 30 seconds later the same thing happens to my player but he lets it play on.

“I also wanted to stick Roberts on prior to it (the winning goal) but the communication between the fourth and the referee was non existent so we just missed out and they got that goal.”