Former QPR striker Reece Grego-Cox is ready to play in League Two says Crawley Town boss Gabriele Cioffi

Crawley Town head coach Gabriele Cioffi believes Reece Grego-Cox has put himself contention for selection for EFL matches.

The former QPR striker impressed during Reds’ 2-1 defeat at League One side Gillingham on Tuesday night in the Checkatrade Trophy.

Since joining Crawley from Woking in the summer, the 22-year-old has only made one start in League matches, plus three appearances from the bench.

Cioffi said: “When I came here our relationship started on the wrong foot as he was on international duty for The Republic of Ireland under-21s.

“He didn’t have the chance to shine and the team was doing well so I had other priorities.

“He has shown me that his standard of training has massively improved and is really high and for sure he is a player I can trust.”

“If he is able to keep up this standard of training, we can go forward together.”