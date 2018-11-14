Former Liverpool star and Crawley Town boss Harry Kewell speaks about his frustration over Notts County dismissal

Former Crawley Town head coach Harry Kewell has spoken out about his ‘frustration’ at not being able stay longer in charge of Notts County.

The ex-Liverpool, Leeds United and Australia star was sacked yesterday after just 14 games in charge, gaining three wins.

Notts County currently lie third from bottom in the League Two table but are just three points above 23rd-placed Cheltenham Town, who have a game in hand.

He was appointed at the end of August having spent the summer adding to Crawley’s squad with the aim of a pushing towards the play-offs.

Kewell wrote on Twitter about his excitement about the opportunity given to him at the Magpies, which he wanted to see through.

He thanked the fans, the staff and the players for the welcome he received and chairman Alan Hardy for offering him the job.

He said: “Firstly I would like to thank the fans for welcoming me to the club. Everyone behind the scenes, the players and coaching staff.

“I would also like to thank Alan Hardy for the opportunity.

“As you can imagine I’m very frustrated to leave after 73 days and 14 games in charge.

“I was excited by the opportunity of rebuilding a great football club with a proud history but unfortunately I was unable to see the project through.

“I wish the club and everyone involved all the best.”