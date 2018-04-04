Former Leeds United star Lee Bowyer appointed Charlton Athletic caretaker manager for rest of season

Charlton Athletic have appointed former Leeds United star Lee Bowyer as caretaker manager for the rest of the season.

This follows reports that Crawley Town head coach Harry Kewell, who was a former team-mate of Bowyer’s at the Yorkshire club, was about to be installed as Addicks manager.

Harry Kewell

It is understood an Australian consortium are trying to buy the club and wanted to employ Kewell as their manager.

Kewell told the Crawley Observer he had not been approached by anyone about the job, although he was flattered to have been linked with the position.

He added he wants to stay on to take his existing club Crawley all the way to the Premier League.

Crawley Town fan Stuart Frost took to Facebook to express his pleasure at hearing the news.

Commenting on the Crawley Town 4 Life page he said: “Good news (I think) , Lee Bowyer to remain in charge at Charlton to the end of this season”

The Addicks have won Bowyer’s first three games in charge, scoring nine goals and conceding just one in a run of form that has taken them into the play-off spots.

Charlton director Richard Murray said: “Lee has done a fantastic job since taking charge and the results demonstrate the players have really responded to him.

“You can also hear the relationship he, along with Johnnie, have with Charlton fans from the reaction they get on a matchday.

“The takeover hasn’t moved as quickly as we had envisaged and it was important for those players and fans to know that whatever happens there will be stability.”