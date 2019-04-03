Former Leeds United and Peterborough United boss Steve Evans speaks about his future in football and Crawley Town

Former Leeds United, Peterborough and Crawley Town manager Steve Evans is not planning a return to football in the immediate future.

He would also turn down any offer to come back to manage Crawley in the future, he has revealed.

Reds have been offered a seven-figure investment by their former benefactor Paul John Hayward who helped bankroll their successful progress with Evans in charge. But the man who masterminded Reds’ double promotion from the Conference to League 1 is still tied by contract to Peterborough United.

After five years at the helm, Evans left Crawley in 2012 to oversee two more promotions for Rotherham United, and then managed again in the Championship at Leeds United.

He went on to be in charge of Peterborough from February 2018 to January 2019.

Speaking while away in Italy from a football study trip to Juventus, he revealed to the Crawley Observer: “I have no interest in returning to football immediately and am still under contract at Peterborough United.

“I will always love and respect Crawley Town but it is not something I will be doing again.”