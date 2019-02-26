Former Crawley Town defender sacked by Peterborough United after receiving four-year ban

Former Crawley Town defender Josh Yorwerth has been sacked by his club Peterborough United after he was banned for four years for a doping offence.

The Daily Mail reported Yorworth took cocaine before drugs testers arrived at his house and did did not open the door to allow them in.

The ban is believed to be the longest in English Football League history.

Peterborough United have issued the following statement:

“Peterborough United Football Club have been working with Josh Yorwerth over the past few months alongside the PFA to try and help him overcome a number of personal issues.

“The board of directors have been very supportive of him during this case and a representative of the football club has been in constant dialogue with Josh throughout the whole process.

“However, following the two charges made against Josh (one for evading an anti-doping test and the other for taking cocaine) and the four-year ban issued, the football club wishes to confirm that his contract will be terminated.

“The football club wishes Josh well with his recovery and for his future and hope he continues to get the support he needs from those in a position to help.

“The football club will not add to this statement.”

