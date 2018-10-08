Former Crawley Town and Cheltenham boss Mark Yates leaves Macclesfield

Former Crawley Town and Cheltenham boss Mark Yates has parted company with Macclesfield Town.

They have had a winless start to the season and after their opening 12 league games are bottom of League Two with just four points.

On Saturday they lost 1-0 at home to Notts County who are managed by Crawley Town’s former head coach Harry Kewell.

A club statement said: “Macclesfield Town are saddened to announce that First Team Manager Mark Yates is to leave the club.

“Mark was brought in to the club during the summer and despite a plethora injuries to deal with, as well as an enormous amount of bad luck on occasions, fought gallantly in a bid to lift our league position to where we all want it to be.

“We would like to thank Mark for his services to the club and wish him the very best of luck in his future career.”

This season Yates led to Silkmen to the third round of the Carabao Cup for their first time in their history.

They beat League One clubs Bradford and Walsall during the run, before being thrashed 8-0 away to West Ham.

Assistant managers Danny Whitaker and Neil Howarth will take charge on a caretaker basis.

Yates was appointed manager of Crawley Town in May 2015, following the club’s relegation to League Two.

After just under a year in the job, Yates parted company with Crawley Town in April 2016.

During from November 2017 to the end of last season he managed National League side Solihull Moors, keeping them in the division despite being bottom of the table when he took over.

