Former Chelsea duo Clifford and Djalo among four players to leave Crawley Town

Four players are leaving Crawley Town after not being offered new contracts for next season.

Billy Clifford, Kaby Djalo, Josh Lelan and Jordan Roberts are out of contract and will not be offered new deals.

Billy Clifford. Crawley Town v Brighton and Hove Albion. Picture by PW Sporting Photography SUS-170725-084133001

Crawley Town director of football Selim Gaygusuz said: “On behalf of everyone at Crawley Town I would like to thank all four players for their efforts for the club and we wish them all the best for the future.”

Midfielder Clifford, 25, joined Crawley in 2016 and was a former Chelsea Academy youth product who made 43 appearances for Reds, scoring one goal.

Midfielder Djalo, 26, was another former Chelsea youth who made 30 appearances and scored one goal.

Defender Lelan, 23, joined Reds in January 2017 having previously played for Northampton Town who made 44 appearances for Crawley.

Crawley Town FC v Yeovil FC 02-09-17. Jordan Roberts. Pic Steve Robards SR1721002 SUS-170712-105927001

Winger Roberts previously played for Aldershot Town and made 58 appearances and scored nine goals in two seasons for Reds.

New terms have been offered to: Enzio Boldewijn, Yusuf Mersin and Dannie Bulman, whose contract clause was triggered by the number of appearances he made this season (37).

Cedric Evina and Karlan Ahearne-Grant have returned to their parent clubs Doncaster Rovers and Charlton Athletic respectively at the end of their loan spells:

Gaygusuz added: “We thank both players for their efforts on behalf of the club during the season and wish them all the best for their future careers.”