Former Arsenal youth Ashley Nathaniel-George predicts: ‘It’s going to be a good season at Crawley Town’

Crawley Town winger Ashley Nathaniel-George has predicted a ‘good season’ for the club.

The 23-year-old, who opened his account and was named man of the match for the Reds in their 2-0 win over Morecambe, backed new boss Gabriele Cioffi to take Crawley to new heights.

Crawley Town FC. Ashley Nathaniel-George . Pic Steve Robards SR1820006 SUS-180731-115657001

He said: “We don’t really have any (targets) yet but starting with back-to-back wins with a new manager is great and we just hope to do as well as we can and keep pushing.

“I think he can succeed and everyone believes in him.

“He’s come in with what he wants from us and it’s very clear.

“Every manager has a different style.

“He wants us to take risks, but to also be compact.

“I think it’s going to be a good season for us.”

The former Arsenal youth prospect has also been impressed by the quality of his new team-mates since his step up from non-league.

He added: “When I came here, I could see there are some great players here and they all think the squad has improved, and I do as well.

“It’s a good squad and we need to show what we can do.

“It’s a step up from non-league for me but it’s manageable.

“It’s not a lot different, but of course there is better players but there are a lot of non-league players able to make the step up.

“It is a good level and I just hope to keep improving.

“It would be nice to get on the scoresheet regularly.

“I’m a winger so need to bring as many goals and assists as possible.”

Nathaniel-George did admit he still needs to get ‘sharper’ after not having ‘much of a pre-season’.

Another winger, Panutche Camara, made the scoreline comfortable with the second goal in the win against Morecambe.

Nathaniel-George stressed the importance of their strength in depth going forward.

“It is so important having people that can score all over the pitch,” he said.

“The more players you have scoring, the less teams will know where it is going to come from.

“If you only have one player scoring the goals, they can mark him out and you can’t score.

“If you have everyone scoring from different positions, it’s better for us.”