Former Arsenal midfielder Mark Randall leaves Crawley Town

Crawley Town midfielder Mark Randall has left the club.

He has had his contract cancelled my mutual consent.

The former Newport County player began his career in the youth ranks at Arsenal and remained there for five years until 2011.

He made two full appearances under Arsene Wenger and even played in the Champions League.

Signed at the start of last season under Harry Kewell, Randall made 43 appearances for Crawley including 29 starts, scoring one goal.

This season the 29-year-old has had only limited opportunities, making ten appearances, the last of which was in the Checkatrade Trophy against Gillingham on November 13.

A club spokesman said: “We wish Mark all the best for his future career.”

