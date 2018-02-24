Forest Green Rovers 2 Crawley Town 0: Red Devils fall to the Green Devils

First half goals by Reuben Reid and Christian Doidge handed Reds a 2-0 defeat at Forest Green Rovers.

Reid gave the Forest Green the lead in the tenth minute when he prodded the ball past ‘keeper Glenn Morris from a ball by Dale Bennett from the right.

Doidge hit the post for the home side five minutes later.

Forest Green ‘keeper Brad Collins denied Reds’ skipper Jimmy Smith with a fine save.

Doidge then increased the lead on 24 minutes from a cross by Dayle Grubb crossed which he stabbed home.

Crawley made one change to the team which beat Lincoln City 3-1 last weekend with Jordan Roberts replacing the injured Thomas Verheydt.

Crawley created a brilliant move on the counter-attack which ended with Karlan Ahearne-Grant blasting the ball against Bennett.

Reds head coach Harry Kewell made a substitution at half-time, bringing on Cedric Evina in place of Mark Randall.

Smith had a dangerous shot deflected for a corner at the start of the second half as Reds tried to pull a goal back.

Grubb hit the post for Forest Green before Morris gathered the ball at the second attempt after spilling a shot by Bennett.

Josh Yorwerth kept Reds in the game when he made a brilliant sliding clearance in the line for a corner after Reid’s header cannoned off the post before returning to him for a second attempt.

Kewell made his second substitution when he brought on Aryan Tajbakhsh for Josh Doherty.

Tajbakhsh fired over the bar with his left foot as Crawley went on the attack.

Finally Boldewijn fired straight into the hands of Collins after a burst of pace down the wing as Reds suffered a disappointing visit to Gloucestershire.

Crawley Town: Morris, Smith (capt), Yorwerth, Connolly, Grant, Roberts, Doherty (Tajbakhsh 70), Randall (Evina 46), Payne, Boldewijn, Young

Unused subs: Mersin Bulman, Lelan, McNerney, Sanoh

Forest Green Rovers: B.Collins, Bennett, Grubb, Doidge, Gunning (capt), Rawson, Clements (L.Collins 72), Reid, Bray (Wishart 62), Hollis, Osbourne

Unused subs: Belford, Laird, Simpson, Campbell, Brown

Referee: Andy Woolmer (Northamptonshire)

Attendance: 2,346 (243 away)