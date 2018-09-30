'Fans were fantastic but we need more in the stadium to help make this place a fortress': Crawley striker Palmer

Crawley Town striker was pleased with the support from their fans during Saturday's win over Yeovil, but he wants to see even more turn out in future home games.

Palmer scored his sixth goal of the season to help Crawley to a second successive home win under new boss Gabriele Cioffi, but the forward said greater home support can help push them on further.

Ollie Palmer stressed the importance of fan support

He said: “We’ve got to make this place a fortress. We want to try and bring more people through the door.

"I was in Crawley yesterday and I didn’t realise how big it was.

"We need to get more fans through the gates."

However, Palmer was full or praise for the 'fantastic' support of the spectators on Saturday.

He added: "They (the fans) were fantastic today.

"It was the loudest they have been for a while.

"We need to keep building that and keep putting in the performances, it will be a good season."

The strikers comments reflected those of manager Cioffi, who said he would love to see Broadfield Stadium full on a matchday.

Speaking ahead of the weekend's game against Yeovil, he said: “Playing in a full stadium full of a crowd that supports you triggers energy and gives you more motivation.

“We would like to show to our city we are a good team.

“We have to bring the supporters on-side more and more and we will do this with heart, good performances and results.

“We wish to see the stadium fill up as soon as we can to give the guys (players) the right support, because they deserve this.”