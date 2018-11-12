Fans give positive views on Crawley Town’s FA Cup draw

Crawley Town fans have given their FA Cup second round home draw against Barnsley the thumbs up on social media.

They reckon there’s everything to play for with great rewards to the winner, including the opportunity to play against Premier League opposition in the third round.

Reds will have home advantage, assuming they can first beat Southend United in their first round replay.

Posting on Crawley Town 4 Life Facebook page, Theresa Barnes wrote: “Could be worse just need to win against Southend and that will give them confidence to go again COYR.”

Posting on the same page, Crawley Observer’s Crawley Town columnist Steve Herbert wrote: “It’s a home tie with the 3rd round the prize for the winners and a potential Premier League pay day.

“It’s not a bad draw at all. Also has scope to be a TV game, especially with Dan (Crawley Town fan) Walker at the BBC.

“Little League Two Crawley v high flying League One Barnsley. The last time Barnsley came to the Broadfield we beat them 5-1 and still went down!

“Just need to finish off Southend next week now!”

Russell Jacob said: “Not the worst draw that.”

Anne Constable said: “Not a bad draw COYR.”

