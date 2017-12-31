Fan’s view: Six points from three games is perfect springboard for Crawley Town to start 2018

So we end 2017 exactly ten points from the play-offs and ten points above the relegation places on 30 points.

It’s a brilliant springboard to start the New Year.

Six points from our last three games is a superb return. The result at Accrington would of alerted a lot of League Two clubs that Crawley aren’t going to be a soft touch anymore.

Unfortunately the experimental line-up that Harry Kewell and Warren Feeney went with on Boxing Day against Colchester United wasn’t quite up to scratch. But the 1-0 home win against Stevenage on Saturday more than made up for it. Especially as it was achieved playing with ten men for 65 minutes after Josh Payne saw red.

The goal scorer Enzio “Always believe in your soul” Boldewijn followed up his two goals at Accrington with the winner against Stevenage. What a festive period it’s been for him.

By the time this column goes to print we will of completed our Christmas program with a trip to Somerset on New Year’s Day.

We will then have twelve days off until we face Barnet at home on Saturday 13th January. Let’s hope the boys really give it go in cider country, another positive result would be just the tonic to see us into 2018.

Yeovil threw away a two-goal lead at Morecambe the other night to lose 4-3, so they should be short on confidence.

The start of the new year also brings the opening of the transfer window. I’m sure Harry would of had his eye on this moment for sometime now. We can all comment on social media as to who we want and what we need. But at the end of the day this is where HK can really earn his corn by bringing in that little bit of extra quality that the club needs, especially in front of goal.

As I’ve mentioned in previous columns I really feel the team is starting to gel now. The results of late back that statement up. Let’s just hope we stay injury free and continue this exciting run we’re on.

What’s been proved time and time again is that League Two is wide open. On their day anyone can beat anyone. Port Vale smashed four without reply past top of the table Luton on Saturday.

As much as we would all be happy with a mid table finish, a dabble at sneaking into those end of season play-offs shouldn’t be ruled out. Especially if HK gets the right players into the club to give the squad that little boost it needs. All that early season doom and gloom seems a long time ago.

Positivity is the key to supporting a club like Crawley. So Let’s all get behind the management and the team and make 2018 a year to remember for the Real Red Devils!