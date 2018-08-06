Fan’s View: Glad Dean Cox episode is finally over

What a start to the season, Cheltenham Town 0 Crawley Town 1, Ollie Palmer You beauty!

It only seems like a few weeks ago we were drawing 1-1 at Mansfield.

Now don’t get me wrong, I love my footy as much as the next person.

But sometimes it’s nice to have a break that lasts longer than a few weeks.

But thanks to Gareth Southgate, surprisingly overlooking his home town club for players, it’s fair to say Harry Kewell’s team have had the rest last season’s exploits deserved.

So what’s changed over the summer? Well for starters, Dean Cox has left the club.

Remember him? The midfield maestro who arrived from Leyton Orient two seasons ago billed as one of our better signings.

Well whatever happened between him and Kewell, we will never know.

He was certainly out of favour, and to be honest the few times we did see him in a Reds shirt he hardly set the World on fire.

So I’m just pleased that episode has been put to bed. But no hard feelings, I wish Dean all the best.

The main players that have moved on to pastures new: Josh Yorwerth, Enzio Boldewijn and Jordan Roberts have all gone on to bigger and better things, and good luck to them.

All are very capable of playing at a higher level.

Also on the departures list was the big Dutchman Thomas Verheydt.

No doubt Thomas was signed as the replacement for James Collins.

But due to injuries and struggling to adapt to the fast paced English game, it never really worked for him.

But it’s fair to say the majority of Reds fans always got behind the big man when he played.

So what’s new? Well no fewer than ten new additions have been added to the squad this summer, amongst them players that have played at some big clubs over the years.

Roman Vincelot, Filipe Morais, Dominic Poleon and striker Ollie Palmer are amongst the stand-out names.

Even off the pitch the club have been upgrading themselves with a new ticket scanning system in place and an online print at home ticket service.

Everything is set up for a really strong Reds season.

The only ingredient the club don’t know much about at the moment is us, the fans.

Well all I’ll say is if you haven’t been to the Broadfield Stadium in a while and you want to see what’s going on, then get yourself along to this Saturday’s home game with Stevenage and come and see for yourselves. #town #team #together