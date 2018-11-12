FA Cup: Crawley Town draw Barnsley at home in second round

Crawley Town have drawn Barnsley at home in the second round of the FA Cup.

They will face the team who are currently fourth in League One if they can first beat Southend United in their first round replay at Broadfield Stadium next Tuesday.

The draw was carried out live on BBC2 TV by Brighton & Hove Albion striker Glenn Murray and former Australia and Leicester City goalkeeper Mark Schwarzer.

Reds have not won got through to the second round since 2013-14 when they lost 2-1 in a replay to Bristol Rovers.

In 2011 and 2012 Crawley reached the FA Cup fifth round before eventually losing to Manchester United and Stoke City.

This year’s 2nd round ties will take place on December 1-2.