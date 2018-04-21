Exeter City 2 Crawley Town 2: Yorwerth and Boldewijn earn Reds point on the road

Crawley Town gained a useful end of season 2-2 draw away to fourth-placed Exeter City.

A 68th-minute header by Josh Yorwerth earned them the point as they recovered from going 2-1 behind thanks to a Jayden Stockey brace.

Earlier, Dutchman Enzio Boldewijn gave Crawley the lead when he scored the opening goal in the first half-hour.

It was a good result for Crawley after two successive 2-1 defeats at the hands of Coventry City and Port Vale.

Reds went 1-0 up against the Devon club when Lewis Young supplied Boldewijn who put away from just inside the area.

Stockey then equalised for City three minutes before half-time with a powerful close-range volley after Lloyd James had an initial shot blocked.

Reds goalkeeper Glenn Morris made some fine saves during the game but this time, despite getting his hand to the ball, could not stop it crossing the line.

Stockey gave the Grecians the lead 13 minutes later when he scored following a corner-kick which was flicked on by Jordan Tilsson.

However Yorwerth made the trip to the West Country worthwhile when he headed home Jordan Roberts’ whipped ball from the back post.

In the closing stages Exeter were denied by both the woodwork and Morris as Crawley held on to frustrate the promotion-chasing home side.

Crawley Town: Morris, Young, Connolly, Boldewijn, Yorwerth, Tajbakhsh, Bulman, Verheydt, Randall (Smith 78), Sanoh (Doherty 62), Camara (Roberts 62)

Subs: Mersin, McNerney, Payne, Smith, Doherty

Exeter City: Pym, Sweeney, James, Tillson, Stockey, Jay (Edwards 55), Wilson (Simpson 87), Croll, Taylor, Storey, Boateng

Unused subs: Jones, Archibald-Henville, Harley, Brunt, Seaborne

Attendance: 3,998 (away 63)