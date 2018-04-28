'Disappointed' Kewell calls for Crawley to keep things simple

Harry Kewell wants Crawley Town to keep things simple following defeat in their final League 2 home game of the campaign this afternoon.

Strikes early in either half from Perry Ng and Harry Pickering propelled Crewe Alexandra to a 2-1 triumph at the Checkatrade Stadium.

Reds did get back in it when skipper Jimmy Smith cancelled out Ng's early opener - finding the net for the tenth time in the league this season - but it was the visitors who came out on top.

The loss means Reds failed to win any of their final six home fixtures and head coach Kewell wants his team to keep things simple.

He said: "It was a game I thought we could have won. Fair play to Crewe, they came and did a job. They worked hard, took their chances and that's about it really.

"The game of football is pretty simple. Don't concede silly goals, score goals - which we create a lot of chances - but it's also playing the right way. It's not difficult to play simple balls but we find it difficult to find the easy option at times.

"I just think our decision making at times is poor, I really struggle to understand. It's something for me to go away and think about because it's a crucial part of, not only myself learning the game, but also my players to them to understand they don't have to play difficult. The best teams in the world play simple."

Skipper Smith reaching double figures of league goals for the season made him the first midfielder to reach that total since Crawley reached the Football League.

Despite the defeat Reds can finish no lower than 15th this season, with Kewell satisfied with how things have gone in his first role in senior management.

He added: "Jimmy (Smith) has been fantastic. It's great that he's managed to get double figures. Enzio (Boldewijn) has got double figures this season, Youngy (Lewis Young) has scored three goals, more assists and there the things that individually I'm happy with.

"It's been a bit of a roller-coaster season, we started off slow - playing good football along the way - we've broken records, we have survived. Everyone had us down for relegation but we've survived playing good football."