Crawley Town winger Filipe Morais demands Reds cut out ‘soft goals’ and take their chances

Crawley Town winger Filipe Morais is urging his team-mates to focus on not making mistakes as they look to move on up the table.

Reds returned from Stevenage still looking for their first away win since Gabriele Cioffi took over.

Two goals in the first half by Stevenage substitute James Ball decided the result, with Crawley drawing level after the first through Dominic Poleon.

However the manner in which Reds conceded the goals and missed chances infuriated Morais, who returned to action from the bench after missing eight matches due to a finger injury.

He said: “It doesn’t matter how well you play when you are losing.

“You can take some positives out of it, we had the ball and possession but our end product needs to be better.

“We’ve all got it in our lockers and the players need to really focus now to pushing on and improving.

“We’ve got everyone back fit now, there’s healthy competition in the squad and if you are not doing it you could find youself out of the squad for a long period of time.

“It was just soft, weak goals, not like over the last three games we’ve been really resilient at the back, really solid - it was out of character.”

The former Bolton Wanderers player believes Cioffi will rotate players if those wearing the shirt fail to deliver.

He said: “I’m sure the gaffer will make changes: if you are making mistakes and costing the team you could find yourself out of the team.

“You’ve really got to concentrate now and not allow those soft goals or make sure you take that chance as there’s a lot of people chomping at the bit to play.”

