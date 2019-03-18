Crawley Town verdict: Management and players should take long look at themselves after appalling performance

None of the 79 travelling Red Devils supporters saw that result coming, our worst since entering the Football League.

It had come after a series of good displays against more of the fancied sides in the league.

It’s taken me time to think what I would write about because the overall performance - it was shocking, the players and management should take a long hard look at themselves and apologise to all supporters.

What makes the whole thing worse that for 37 minutes we were in the game having taken the lead from an Ollie Palmer penalty early on.

The whole match turned when a blatant handball was missed by the officials as Crewe’s winger, with the whole Crawley defence standing still appealing, went through and fired past Glenn Morris to the dismay of the away supporters who were also shouting out for the hand ball. From that moment, Crawley capitulated and in the next seven minutes, Crewe raced to a 4–1 lead by half-time, no leadership, no defence, no midfield and everyone blaming each other for not doing their job, it was horrendous.

I don’t know what was said during the break but whatever it was went out of the window as it got even worse, within two minutes it was 5–1, another mistake – what was going on?

Crewe supporters must have thought it was a late Christmas present.

The home side created chance after chance and could have easily had been doubles figure, but in the end scored just one more late on after the visitors were reduced to 10 when Ibrahim Meite was sent off for an off the ball incident.

Crawley were further reduced in numbers when George Francomb had to go off due to an injury as the Red Devils had used all their permitted substitutes.

In the end even the most loyal of the Crawley supporters had had enough, some even left the game and got back on the supporters coach rather than watch this humiliation.

As you can imagine the coach journey home was very subdued and supporters just want to forget that performance and result – it can’t and must not be repeated.

We now have some difficult matches coming up, starting with league leaders Lincoln City this Saturday.

They will need to provide some good solid performances over the new few matches if we are going to survive in this league.

Next Away Travel: Our overnight trip – to Morecambe on March 19.

We have seats and rooms available for this trip. We depart the stadium at 6am and travel to Morecambe arriving at midday, we then book into the Clifton Hotel and the rest of the day and evening is yours – we depart after breakfast on Sunday, arriving back in Crawley for about 4pm. The cost for this trip is £70 which includes the bed and breakfast and coach.

Sorry but we will not be organising ‘there and back on the day’ transport.

Please contact me on 07771-792346 or Patrick via Twitter/Facebook to book on any of these games.