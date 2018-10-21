Crawley Town verdict: It’s great to see new generation of fans supporting in-form Reds

The Crawley Town saying of Town, Team, Together, has never felt more appropriate.

The Reds smashed four goals past high-flyers Newport County on Saturday to record a fifth straight home league win in a row.

It’s a result that lifts Crawley up to eighth in League Two and level on points with Bury who are just inside the play-offs.

The supporters certainly played their part once again, creating a superb atmosphere at fortress Broadfield.

We have craved excitement at this club for over four years now.

Finally it would appear we are on the rise once more.

A whole generation of new breed Crawley Town fans who missed out on the Conference-winning days of 2011 and the famous FA Cup runs have never witnessed such jubilation following this club.

During six weeks under Gabriele Cioffi we’ve picked up 15 points from a possible 24. That’s promotion form in anyone’s book. The reality is no-one should be getting carried away just yet as it’s early days still.

But after the wilderness and struggles of recent seasons, it’s so nice to see us doing well again.

Seeing so many youngsters around the town in Crawley scarfs and kits makes me proud to be associated with the club I love.

Fan-bases aren’t bought overnight, just ask Manchester City who struggle to fill the Etihad Stadium every other week.

But it’s great to see that this new generation of young Crawley fans might just have something to get excited about this season.

After all it’s the unexpected that makes following a team like Crawley all the more exciting.

Right now the boys at Crawley Town are playing the game to perfection. Long may it continue! #COYR

