Crawley Town verdict: Fans bemoan lack of creative flair as relegation zone gets closer

We travelled up to Morecambe on Saturday, departing from The People’s Pension Stadium at 6am for the long trip in what was the first of our overnight stays.

We were all buoyant mood and set for a great weekend, but that was somewhat curtailed at the end of the game.

Is the pressure building on manager Gabriele Cioffi after the latest defeat at the hands of fellow strugglers Morecambe?

These were two poor teams and created very little to work either ‘keeper.

The game was heading for a goalless draw only for another defensive error late on allowed Zak Mills to pick out Liam Mandeville with his cross and the striker got above Young to head the winning goal.

The travelling supporters were again left bemoaning the lack of creativity from the team, and one or two of them should be worried about whether they will be here next season.

It’s very easy to put the blame on the manager and coaching staff, for selections, tactics and motivation; but something is definitely not right.

This run of defeats has now made the Red Devils in danger of relegation, with Notts County winning and Macclesfield drawing.

Our points margin is decreasing alarmingly – down to seven points and with six matches to play against some of the teams below us and some who are trying to get into the Play-off positions.

Picking up points is going to be vital for survival.

I have always been optimistic that the team will pull through, but now I’m having doubts about how the team will get the points; we don’t look like scoring and I really hope I’m wrong.

I will be there supporting my team, we have to be there, because Crawley have to survive and stay in the Football League.

Next Saturday we face Forest Green Rovers, another difficult game - but the team must produce a winning performance to allay the fears of all Crawley supporters.

We can’t keep hoping that there are two teams below us that are going to be relegated.

We have it in our own hands at the moment to get the results we need – let’s keep it that way.

Our next away game is at another of our fellow strugglers, Yeovil Town, on Saturday, April 13, we depart from the stadium at 9am and have a lunch stop at the Hunters Lodge Inn before the game.

The cost is £20 and includes the buffet – please contact me if you want to travel. Ring me (Alain Harper) on 07771792346.

We also have our second overnight trip to Carlisle United on Saturday, April 27.

Again please contact me if you want more details about this trip.

All details are on our website: www.ghcoaches.co.uk