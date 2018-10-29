Crawley Town verdict: Embarrassing defeat at Tranmere was exact reverse of Exeter City display

Wow, just imagine if we could win away!

I’ve just returned from an absolutely fantastic weekender in Liverpool.

The sun was shining, the beer was flowing, the locals were welcoming (well most of them).

I’d never seen us play at Prenton Park before, in fact this was my 82nd ground out of the current 92 to tick off.

All I’ll say is the Conference National has been absolutely spoilt by having such an impressive stadium amongst their ranks.

Tranmere completely deserved the victory. Although we toyed with the idea of taking the lead in the first 15 minutes.

Ollie Palmer couldn’t quite get the space to get his shot away that would of given the Reds a goal their opening play deserved.

After that it went sharply downhill. As Reds’ defence fell apart quicker than a Cadbury’s flake.

It was a truly embarrassing afternoon. One that needed to come to a conclusion pronto.

Why, when Bondz N’gala is suspended our back-up centre-back Joe McNerney doesn’t get a game is beyond me.

We certainly need something to change at the back, because without the brilliance yet again of Glenn Morris, this could and should have been a cricket score.

It’s all very well taking the game to teams from the off. But if we don’t defend properly we are always going to get undone.

It was an absolute reverse of the brilliant football we played at home to Exeter City on the previous Tuesday when we deserved a lot more than the point we earned.

We go again this Saturday with a home game against the real Wimbledon, currently known as MK Dons. Something tells me yet another home win is on the cards!

#COYR