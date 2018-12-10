Crawley Town verdict: Crawley Town fans left angry by referee’s decisions

Hi fellow Crawley supporters,

This is my first attempt after taking over the reins of previous columnist Steve Herbert, who has decided to relinquish the column, and put forward me to replace him, which I have accepted.

On Saturday the team were back in action after a two-week break – what would we see, a revitalised team or a team that had lost momentum?

Well what we saw was one of the most inept refereeing performances you will ever see, which left the home support bemused, bewildered and angry at his decisions against the home side for 90 minutes.

Firstly, he booked Josh Payne for his first tackle on 13 minutes which warranted just a warning at best.

The penalty decision on 53 minutes that eventually was the winner for Northampton was controversial.

Ollie Palmer and Arron Pierre tussled to get to the cross, having waived play on and turning away letting the ball be cleared he suddenly re-turned and pointed to the penalty spot awarding the spot kick.

Two minutes later again Palmer and defender Pierre jumped for a high ball, the official deemed that Palmer led with his elbow and immediately showed the red card, this should be appealed by the club.

Manager Gabriele Cioffe was also yellow-carded for his protest.

Then with the Red Devils down to ten men, were punished again when Dannie Bulman was brought down just outside the penalty area with a chance to equalise, but again the official just waived play- on to the jeers from the home support on all sides of the ground.

The visitors started time-wasting at every opportunity and eventually Cornell the ‘keeper was yellow-carded.

Northampton didn’t win the game, the match official gave it to them.

If only Panutche Camara’s brilliant curling shot in the first half had gone in instead of striking the post it might have been a different outcome.

As most will know I with my son Patrick organise the away coaches, we are on our travel next Saturday to Macclesfield who will have their first home game with Sol Campbell in charge – our coach departs the stadium at 8am and cost is £20 which includes a buffet lunch on the way.

We have seats available on the coach so to book on please contact me on 07771-792346.