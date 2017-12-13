Crawley Town to stage top level women’s matches next season

Crawley Town are to host top level women’s football at the Checkatrade Stadium next season.

Brighton and Hove Albion women’s team, have today been accepted into tier-one for 2018-19 and the two clubs have agreed to stage their matches at Crawley.

Crawley will be able to reinvest the proceeds into making big improvements to the playing surface.

Reds operations director Kelly Derham said: “We have had several productive discussions with representatives from Brighton over recent weeks and we are delighted to be hosting top-level women’s football at the Checkatrade Stadium next season.

“The relationship between the two clubs has been strengthened in the last two years with us hosting Premier League under-23 games for Brighton.

“We still have some work to do on the final agreement but it will enable us to invest substantially in the playing surface at the Stadium, thus helping us to fulfil our own plans to improve our infrastructure and move the club forward.

“We also look forward to helping Brighton promote and grow women’s football in our area of Sussex.”

Brighton’s first-team manager Hope Powell said: “I am overjoyed with the announcement, as this will allow the club to realise its aim of playing at the very highest level.

“I have previously said that achieving Tier One status is the next logical step for us in our long-term plan, and I would like to thank everyone inside and outside of the club for their support.”