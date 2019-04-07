Crawley Town skipper Dannie Bulman gives his reaction to Forest Green defeat

Crawley Town midfielder Dannie Bulman was disappointed to end up on the losing side against Forest Green after putting up such a good display.

He thought it was an improved performance and apart from the final result had many reasons to be positive.

Bulman said: “Everyone’s disappointed, blaming ourselves, but if you look at the performance, there wasn’t too much wrong with it.

“The gameplan worked, we had numerous chances, it was a joy to play in and I’m pretty sure it was a joy to watch.

“We did a lot of work through the week, we thought we could get them, we had to be patient as they (Forest Green) are good with the ball and manipulate it well. We set traps and it worked well.

“We passed the ball well, were aggressive and it was like the Crawley of old.”

Bulman, 40, was understandably pleased with his own contribution which included a candidate for the goal of the season to give Crawley the lead, struck beautifully from around 30 yards.

He joked: “You don’t give a man of my quality all that time outside the box, do you?

“Usually I pass it sideways but George Francomb said ‘shoot’ so I thought I’d give it a wallop and see what happens.

“I caught across it and faded away from the goallie and it was nice to see it nestle in (the net).”